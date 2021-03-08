UniMex Network (UMX) Price Up 34% Over Last 7 Days

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $12.97 million and $1.44 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network token can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00004310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 34% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00448894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00067424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.31 or 0.00464450 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,629,779 tokens.

UniMex Network Token Trading

