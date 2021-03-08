Unisocks Tops 1-Day Volume of $327,337.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Unisocks has a total market cap of $36.97 million and $327,337.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unisocks has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Unisocks token can currently be bought for $117,744.27 or 2.25816635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00455977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00067873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00079332 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00464317 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

Unisocks Token Trading

