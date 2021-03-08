Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $33.06 on Major Exchanges

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $33.06 or 0.00064923 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $17.23 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,184,174 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

Buying and Selling Uniswap

