United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $50.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,811,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,210,000 after purchasing an additional 980,766 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

