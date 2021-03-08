United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.62% of United Community Banks worth $64,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.25%.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

