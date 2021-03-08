United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.48

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.48 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 1966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

UCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.