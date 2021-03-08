United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €34.00 ($40.00) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTDI. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €39.86 ($46.89).

Get United Internet alerts:

UTDI stock opened at €36.44 ($42.87) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.41. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of €43.88 ($51.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.