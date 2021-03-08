United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 11,636,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,499,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after buying an additional 1,019,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,071,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 437,021 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 462.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,346,850 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

