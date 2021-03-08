United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 11,636,218 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,499,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.99.
United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.