United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $147.00

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $147.00 and last traded at $147.00, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.38.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59. The firm has a market cap of $836.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.68.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $360,306.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon acquired 10,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,914.20. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 100,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

