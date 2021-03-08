United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading 13.6% Higher

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.62. 31,521,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 20,527,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson acquired 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

