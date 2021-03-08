United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.69% of United Therapeutics worth $46,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $164.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $181.14.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

