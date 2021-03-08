Unitrade Reaches One Day Volume of $1.99 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Unitrade token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00796828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,645,622 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

