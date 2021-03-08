Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $203.84 and last traded at $199.81. Approximately 995,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 380,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.08.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.75.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Universal Display news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 865.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

