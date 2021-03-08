Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Satjiv S. Chahil Sells 4,000 Shares

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $246,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.91. 81,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,886. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $851.26 million, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

