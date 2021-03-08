Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.84

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 1914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $183,030.00. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

