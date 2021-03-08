Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.84

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.52, with a volume of 1914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.
Several equities analysts have commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.
In other news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $183,030.00. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $218,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
About Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
