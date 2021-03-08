Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,124 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.56% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $146,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 38,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHT opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $114.23. The company has a market cap of $949.37 million, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

