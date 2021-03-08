Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Universal Health Services worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

UHS stock opened at $131.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.81. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

