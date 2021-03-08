Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.39 and last traded at $16.39. 227,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 212,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $511.47 million, a PE ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 279.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth $1,109,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

