Universe (UNI) Price Up 31.3% Over Last Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $67,051.79 and approximately $9.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Universe Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Universe’s total supply is 99,225,313 coins and its circulating supply is 88,025,313 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

