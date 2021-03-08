UnlimitedIP Hits Market Cap of $4.99 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $92,127.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. Its launch date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.