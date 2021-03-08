Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,301 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.18% of Unum Group worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 63.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $672,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $1,206,311. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

UNM stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.