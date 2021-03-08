Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $13,384.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00029134 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00203449 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,722,791 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

