Uptrennd Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $982,340.82 and approximately $14,414.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 124.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00028994 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00216513 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 385,722,791 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.