Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown Sells 260,000 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $11,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,405 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09.

On Friday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $1,178,057.52.

Upwork stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,491. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Upwork by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

