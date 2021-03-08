Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.81

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 19846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

UE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

