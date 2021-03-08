Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Financial Review

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QTS Realty Trust pays out 71.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Urstadt Biddle Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

53.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and QTS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.40 $22.18 million $1.19 14.26 QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 7.89 $31.29 million $2.63 22.35

QTS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and QTS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.50% 6.39% 2.19% QTS Realty Trust 3.87% 1.83% 0.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and QTS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25 QTS Realty Trust 0 3 11 1 2.87

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $72.56, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

