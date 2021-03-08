Urus (URUS) Market Cap Achieves $7.47 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Urus has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and approximately $507,525.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Urus has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $15.89 or 0.00031273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.51 or 0.00461424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00066960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00076717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081365 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.62 or 0.00459675 BTC.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

