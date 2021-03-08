US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.83

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 170204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 310,485 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 529,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

