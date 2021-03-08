USA Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 7,555 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,390% compared to the average daily volume of 507 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USA Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,535. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $630.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. Analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

