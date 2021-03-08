USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 188,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 123,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.
USAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in USA Truck by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)
USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.
