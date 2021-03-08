USDK (USDK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $176.31 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $176.31 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.01 or 0.00460946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00067163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00080194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00051270 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.62 or 0.00450369 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

