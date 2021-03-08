USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $207,146.00

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $48.31 million and $207,146.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001534 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,834.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.68 or 0.01010512 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.54 or 0.00361048 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00031358 BTC.
- Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019016 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000894 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012357 BTC.
- PIXEL (PXL) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Gleec (GLEEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002376 BTC.
