USDx stablecoin Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,919.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.99 or 0.01019233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.16 or 0.00361665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00031288 BTC.

Largo Coin (LRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00018981 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000863 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012360 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Coin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

