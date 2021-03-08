USDX (USDX) Price Up 0.3% This Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006584 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007564 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

