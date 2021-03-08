Utrust Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $182.45 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00816352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041350 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

