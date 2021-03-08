V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of V.F. worth $46,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in V.F. by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in V.F. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 56,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VFC opened at $78.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -605.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

