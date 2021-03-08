V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Pivotal Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $94.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $86.00. Pivotal Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $78.77 on Monday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.