V-ID (VIDT) Trading Up 65.5% This Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060650 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00796199 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026729 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060954 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030084 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041074 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars.
