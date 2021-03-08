Vai One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.72 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $144.90 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.00461036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00075800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00050657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 146,272,480 tokens. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars.

