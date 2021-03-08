Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

MTN opened at $308.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.28. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $322.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.93.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

