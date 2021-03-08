Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Sets New 52-Week High at $322.88

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $322.88 and last traded at $322.77, with a volume of 9820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.47.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day moving average is $258.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.