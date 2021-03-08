Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Valero Energy reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Valero Energy stock opened at $79.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,633.46, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

