Validity Price Tops $2.16 (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004165 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $129,498.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Validity has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

Validity’s total supply is 4,252,724 coins and its circulating supply is 4,231,134 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

