Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.05

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

