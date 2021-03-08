Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams Sells 5,600 Shares

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Timothy Williams sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,019.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VNDA traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $17.94. 707,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,988. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $984.60 million, a PE ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,573 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

