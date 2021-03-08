Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $16,258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 550,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

