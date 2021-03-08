Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $348.40 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $364.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

