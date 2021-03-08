Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $86.75 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

