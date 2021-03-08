Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $127.91 on Monday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

