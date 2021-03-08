Vanilla Network Price Hits $2.33 on Top Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $48,800.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004589 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.00461036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00075800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00080646 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00050657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.92 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 878,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,495 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

